LaHarpe cuts speed limit to 20 mph

LAHARPE — Motorists will need to tap their breaks when driving through residential areas.
LaHarpe City Council members revamped the city’s speed limit, cutting it to 20 mph in all residential areas.
Many of the streets are too narrow to accommodate the old 30 mph limit, Council members agreed.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives