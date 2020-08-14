Menu Search Log in

LaHarpe cuts speed limit to 20 mph

LaHarpe Council members agree streets are too narrow for 30 mph limit.

By

News

August 14, 2020 - 2:41 PM

LaHarpe City Hall Photo by Google Maps

LAHARPE — Motorists will need to tap their breaks when driving through residential areas.

LaHarpe City Council members revamped the city’s speed limit, cutting it to 20 mph in all residential areas.

Many of the streets are too narrow to accommodate the old 30 mph limit, Council members agreed.

Related
October 10, 2019
September 12, 2019
November 11, 2015
April 14, 2011
Trending