LaHarpe starts talk on stop signs

City officials propose as many as 26 stop signs at intersections with safety hazards. Council members enacted, then redacted, an ordinance to reduce the speed limit.

October 16, 2020 - 2:29 PM

LAHARPE — LaHarpe City Council members will chew over a request by city employees to add as many as 26 stop signs around town.

Code Enforcement Officer Penny Miller and City Superintendent Mike Hedmon have driven every block in town in search of potential trouble spots for motorists due to obstructed views at intersections or where unfettered traffic pose safety hazards.

Miller provided the Council members with a color-coded map identifying intersections she thinks would be better served if motorists had to stop.

