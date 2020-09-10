Free produce offered Monday at LaHarpe

LAHARPE — Volunteers will hand out 900 boxes of fresh produce Monday to anyone and everyone who wants some.

The food is being made available from Liberty Fruit Company and funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, organizers from Thrive Allen County and LaHarpe PRIDE told LaHarpe City Council members Wednesday.

The giveaway is akin to a similar food distribution project held over the spring and summer in Humboldt.