LaHarpe to add stop signs in town

LAHARPE — Motorists traveling through LaHarpe will have a few more stops along their route.

LaHarpe City Council members took their latest steps to control the speed of traffic along certain roads, particularly Harrison and Jefferson streets, which run parallel to Main Street on the east side of town.

Six new stop signs will be added in all, along Harrison Street at Fourth and Eighth streets; along Jefferson Street and Eighth Street; and at opposite ends of the driveway that dissects the LaHarpe City Park between Sixth and Seventh streets.