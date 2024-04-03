Leavenworth prison suspends visits

Tricia Brown usually hears from her fiance a couple of times a day, but it has now been weeks since she last heard his voice.

Her fiance is an inmate in a federal prison in Leavenworth. Brown said he typically gets to call or email her a few times a day to check up on her. And she would visit him in person a few times a month.

But ever since March 1, when the federal prison first suspended visitation at the facility, she has been prohibited from seeing him. And he has not had access to phone and email to call or message her.