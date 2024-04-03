 | Wed, Apr 03, 2024
Leavenworth prison suspends visits

Prison officials say the facility is in modified operations and has beefed up security to investigate a report of a firearm entering the facility. In letters, inmates say it’s more like a lockdown. They are stressed and rarely leave their cells.

April 3, 2024 - 3:07 PM

Friends and families of inmates at Leavenworth federal prison have not visited their loved ones housed at the facility for more than a month. Photo by Nomin Ujiyediin/Kansas News Service

Tricia Brown usually hears from her fiance a couple of times a day, but it has now been weeks since she last heard his voice.

Her fiance is an inmate in a federal prison in Leavenworth. Brown said he typically gets to call or email her a few times a day to check up on her. And she would visit him in person a few times a month.

But ever since March 1, when the federal prison first suspended visitation at the facility, she has been prohibited from seeing him. And he has not had access to phone and email to call or message her.

