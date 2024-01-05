 | Fri, Jan 05, 2024
Legislative preview: Rep. Fred Gardner ready for return

Garnett Republican Rep. Fred Gardner is getting ready to return to Topeka for the next legislative session. He says he learned a lot in his first year and is looking forward to continuing progress on property, income and sales tax reform.

January 5, 2024 - 2:35 PM

Rep. Fred Gardner, R-Garnett, speaks at a House Committee hearing in March 2023 on a proposal to create Lehigh Portland State Park in Iola. Register file photo

Rep. Fred Gardner, a Republican from Garnett who represents the 9th District, is returning for just his second year in the Kansas House of Represenatives.

He feels a bit more comfortable in his role, having learned more about the inner workings of government during his first year. In the last session, he successfully introduced legislation to add Iola’s Lehigh Portland lake and trails to the state park system.

He serves on the agriculture and natural resources committee, health and human services and local government.

