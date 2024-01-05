Legislative preview: Rep. Fred Gardner ready for return

Rep. Fred Gardner, a Republican from Garnett who represents the 9th District, is returning for just his second year in the Kansas House of Represenatives.

He feels a bit more comfortable in his role, having learned more about the inner workings of government during his first year. In the last session, he successfully introduced legislation to add Iola’s Lehigh Portland lake and trails to the state park system.

He serves on the agriculture and natural resources committee, health and human services and local government.