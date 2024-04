Health director Rebecca Johnson admits she probably wouldn’t have taken the job if she’d known what was coming.

Rebecca Johnson.

Johnson had been working for the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Departments for about a year when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020.

“I probably wouldn’t have had the guts to take all this on if I’d known,” she said. “I’m proud of myself for sticking it out and I’m proud of my staff for all they had to deal with. They were fantastic.”