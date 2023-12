Kindergartners and third-graders from Iola Elementary School delighted the audience with a variety of snow-themed holiday songs Thursday evening at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. Songs included the classics “Frosty the Snowman” and “White Christmas.” The holiday performances will continue at 7 p.m. Monday, with the Iola middle and high school bands taking the Bowlus stage. On Wednesday, the middle and high school orchestras will perform at 7 p.m.

Third graders from Iola Elementary School delighted the audience with a variety of snow themed holiday songs Thursday evening at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. Photo by Sarah Haney