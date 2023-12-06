 | Wed, Dec 06, 2023
Singing for Santa

Preschoolers kicked off a week of school music concerts at the Bowlus.

December 6, 2023 - 3:45 PM

Preschoolers from Iola Elementary School, Munchkinland and Ready, Set, Learn performed a delightful variety of holiday classics at a concert on Tuesday evening at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. Several music performances are planned throughout the week, with Iola High School choir tonight at 7 and the IES kindergarten and third-graders scheduled Thursday at 6:30. Allen Community College will have its Christmas concert at 7 Friday. IHS/IMS band is at 7 Monday; IHS/IMS orchestra is at 7 next Wednesday.

Preschool Christmas Concert
