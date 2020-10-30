Let’s go camping

I grew up camping with a large extended family.
We started with tents. That is, the adults had tents. Us kids crowded into the backs of station wagons or slept under the stars on a lounge chair held together with strips of thin plastic.
Eventually the adults graduated to RVs and pop-up campers. That left the tents for the kids, the cars for the husbands who snored and the lounge chairs for the inebriated.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives