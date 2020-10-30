Menu Search Log in

Let’s go camping

Humboldt's Base Camp hits all the right "glamping" notes. It's got all the fun of camping, without the leaky tents and long hikes to the bathroom. Reporter Vickie Moss shares her experience from a night at one of the posh cabins.

By

News

October 30, 2020 - 3:33 PM

Base Camp, the newest venture from A Bolder Humboldt, offers a traditional camping experience with a twist. It’s adjacent to the Southwind Trail and includes a BMX bicycle skills course, bicycle repair and storage, and more. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

I grew up camping with a large extended family. 

We started with tents. That is, the adults had tents. Us kids crowded into the backs of station wagons or slept under the stars on a lounge chair held together with strips of thin plastic. 

Eventually the adults graduated to RVs and pop-up campers. That left the tents for the kids, the cars for the husbands who snored and the lounge chairs for the inebriated.

