Let’s go camping

I grew up camping with a large extended family.

We started with tents. That is, the adults had tents. Us kids crowded into the backs of station wagons or slept under the stars on a lounge chair held together with strips of thin plastic.

Eventually the adults graduated to RVs and pop-up campers. That left the tents for the kids, the cars for the husbands who snored and the lounge chairs for the inebriated.