Local dance troupe honored for talent, kindness

Miss Chelsea's Dance Academy recently returned from its first national dance competition. It's the fourth competition this year and dancers brought home numerous awards, including recognition for kindness and sportsmanship.

July 13, 2023 - 2:45 PM

Students of Miss Chelsea’s Dance Academy cheer for their fellow competitors during the Dupree Dance event in January in St. Louis, Mo. Courtesy photo

Of all the awards and accolades received by dancers at Miss Chelsea’s Dance Academy this year, studio owner Chelsea Lea is most proud of the ones that honored her students for their kindness.

First they earned the “Spreading Kindness” award given at a dance competition in Kansas City in February. Judges created the award on site just for MCDA, recognizing Lea’s students for their character and commitment. 

A month later, MCDA received the Studio Sportsmanship Award at the Talent On Parade contest in Pittsburg, followed by the “Kindness Award” at a national dance competition in Branson, Mo., in June. 

