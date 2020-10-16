Local family becomes medallion masters

Three-peat. Dynasty. Legends. Whatever you call it, Shelli Sinclair’s family are medallion masters.

In the six years since the Farm City Days medallion hunt began, they’ve found the coveted artifact three different times: 2014, 2017 and 2020.

The core search team consists of multiple family members and their parents, where all of the children were born in Garnett and later moved to Iola.