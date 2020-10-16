Menu Search Log in

Local family becomes medallion masters

Shelli Sinclair and her family have found the Farm City Days medallion three of the six years since the hunt began. They credit their success to organization and teamwork.

By

News

October 16, 2020 - 2:35 PM

Jason DeVoe and Shelli Sinclair display the three Farm City Days medallions found by their family over the past six years. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Three-peat. Dynasty. Legends. Whatever you call it, Shelli Sinclair’s family are medallion masters.

In the six years since the Farm City Days medallion hunt began, they’ve found the coveted artifact three different times: 2014, 2017 and 2020.

The core search team consists of multiple family members and their parents, where all of the children were born in Garnett and later moved to Iola.

Related
October 6, 2020
October 8, 2018
October 10, 2017
September 15, 2017
Trending