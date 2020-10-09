Menu Search Log in

Too easy? Medallion hunt ends with heartfelt clue

Farm-City Days medallion found on first day. There won't be a second hunt.

October 9, 2020 - 3:13 PM

It took just one clue for someone to figure out that the Farm-City Days medallion was hidden at the LaHarpe City Park. 

The medallion was found in record time, on the first day of the hunt.

It had been hidden in the bleachers at the baseball field. 

