A look back at Mount Hope’s origins

Humboldt’s first attempt at establishing a cemetery arose in 1866 when a board of trustees was established and bought three acres.

Within three years gravediggers — by way of shovels and pick axes — declared mutiny on the limestone that lay just below the surface and canceled the area for a cemetery.

The owners, William and Alma Wakefield, agreed to take the land back, and the hunt was on for another site, preferably with dirt.

Until then, burials were catch-as-catch-can, and there likely were some folks living in semi-secluded areas who weren’t happy…