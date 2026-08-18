 | Tue, Aug 18, 2026
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Mustangs impress in first practice on new field

The Iola High School football team held their first practice on the newly turfed field at Municipal Stadium in Riverside Park.

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Sports

August 18, 2026 - 4:28 PM

Austin Crooks, Iola senior receiver, hauls in a pass during team drills.Monday during the first IHS football practice of the year on the newly turfed field inside Municipal Stadium. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

The Iola Mustangs held their first practice on the newly turfed field of Municipal Stadium Monday.

With more than double the number of seniors from 2025, the Mustangs seemed a much different team than the one that took the field this time last year.

“It’s amazing the investment they were able to put in, and it’s good to be out here on a quality field,” Iola coach David Daugharthy said. “This is something we can all be proud of.”

The Mustangs worked at a feverish pace in the heat. They shifted from station to station while installing their offense and…

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