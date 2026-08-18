 | Tue, Aug 18, 2026
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Heat closes runway

The Allen County Airport runway was closed over the weekend, after extreme heat caused segments of concrete to buckle. The concrete has since been repaired, and may reopen as early as Wednesday.

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Local News

August 18, 2026 - 4:34 PM

Extreme heat caused a portion of the Allen County Airport runway to buckle, prompting the county to close the runway to traffic. The runway has subsequently been repaired, and the airport could reopen as early as Wednesday. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Excessive heat has caused segments of concrete to buckle on Allen County Airport’s runway, closing the airport to traffic. 

Public Works Director Mitch Garner informed commissioners Tuesday that the runway was closed last Friday. Repairs to the concrete have already been made. Airport Manager Robert Poydack told the Register that he plans to reopen the runway as early as Wednesday.

Hanson Contracting of Humboldt replaced the sections of buckled concrete, but Garner said additional work by county crews will likely be necessary. Garner also told commissioners…

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