Heat closes runway

Excessive heat has caused segments of concrete to buckle on Allen County Airport’s runway, closing the airport to traffic.

Public Works Director Mitch Garner informed commissioners Tuesday that the runway was closed last Friday. Repairs to the concrete have already been made. Airport Manager Robert Poydack told the Register that he plans to reopen the runway as early as Wednesday.

Hanson Contracting of Humboldt replaced the sections of buckled concrete, but Garner said additional work by county crews will likely be necessary. Garner also told commissioners…