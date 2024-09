The Pregnancy and Family Center, 1 S. Jefferson Ave., teamed with local law enforcement to provide car seats for pregnant and new parents. Aimee Jones, of Iola, said she appreciated the help; she is due in February with her third baby. Officers with Iola and Humboldt police departments also were on hand. A fundraising banquet, “Growing Pains,” is planned for Sept. 19 at St. John’s Parish Hall to learn more about the mission and work of the Pregnancy and Family Center. Officers assisting with the car seat giveaway and installation included, from left, Levi Anstaett, Iola Police Deparrtment; Joe Stotler with LaHarpe Police Department; Jacob Schuetz with Humboldt Police Department and Theresia Turner, co-director of the Pregnancy and Family Center. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register