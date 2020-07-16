ACC braces for returning students — and COVID

With the fall semester looming, Allen Community College is bracing for the return of students amid the threat of COVID-19.
As of now, the plan is to reopen both the Iola and Burlingame campuses, and to restart online courses, while taking an extensive series of precautions.
The fall semester begins Aug. 17.
