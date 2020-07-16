Menu Search Log in

ACC braces for returning students — and COVID

Allen Community College is taking steps to ensure the safety of students and faculty when classes resume in August amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Administrators also are preparing for scenarios in which classes must be delivered online only.

July 16, 2020

The seats in Barclay Lecture Hall at Allen Community College are marked with smiley faces to help promote social distancing. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

With the fall semester looming, Allen Community College is bracing for the return of students amid the threat of COVID-19.

As of now, the plan is to reopen both the Iola and Burlingame campuses, and to restart online courses, while taking an extensive series of precautions.

The fall semester begins Aug. 17.

