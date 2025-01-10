ACC event to welcome incoming president

Allen Community College will introduce its new president, Dr. Lyvier Leffler, at a community reception Thursday, Jan. 30.

The informal meet-and-greet is from 5 to 7 p.m. at ACC’s Stadler Room.

Leffler’s first day on the job is Jan. 21.

Becky Nilges, chair of the college’s board of trustees, said she hopes members of the community will attend the informal introduction.

“The college is an important part of the community. Over the past two years, we have heard concerns from our patrons about a lack of community involvement,” Nilges said. “We want to start on the right foot with Dr. Leffler. I think she’ll be great.”

Nilges said Leffler likely will speak to groups and organizations after she settles into her new role.

Leffler previously told the Register she and her husband, Richard Rayburn, are excited to move to Iola and plan to be involved in the community.

She is a native of rural Iowa and most recently has been on faculty with the Lone Star College system in Texas. Her credentials include a bachelor of science in psychology and a minor in sociology from Iowa State University, a master of science in counseling from the University of Houston-Clear Lake, and a Ph.D. in educational leadership and policy studies from Iowa State University.