Allen announces Burlingame campus to close

With enrollment numbers continuing to drop to a fraction of what they once were, Allen Community College announced it is closing its outreach facility in Burlingame at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

November 11, 2022 - 10:17 AM

Allen Community College officials announced this week the school is closing its outreach facility in Burlingame. Photo by ACC

There was a time, not long after it first opened in 1990, that enrollment at Allen Community College’s outreach facility in Burlingame dwarfed even the numbers on the Iola campus.

Situated in Osage County, the center’s proximity to Topeka offered urban students a prime opportunity for an affordable college education, and many took advantage.

But as educational trends have changed — particularly the explosive growth in online and virtual instruction — enrollment at the Burlingame campus has steadily dropped over the past decade or longer, creating what college administrators describe as  “unsustainable operating losses.”

