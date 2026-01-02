Allen County gives big during Match Month

Donors across Allen County came together during Match Month, held Nov. 1 through Dec. 2, to help build long-term financial stability for local nonprofits through the growth of Forever Funds via Your Community Foundation. Elaina Stiffler, executive director of Your Community Foundation Register file photo

Forever Funds are endowments designed to provide sustainable funding year after year. Donations made during Match Month are invested, with only a portion of earnings spent annually. This structure allows the principal to grow over time while providing dependable support for vital community programs, even during uncertain times.

According to Your Community Foundation Executive Director Elaina Stiffler, this year’s campaign raised a total of $205,871.28 through 132 gifts from 76 donors, benefiting 16 charitable funds. Fifteen of those funds directly support local nonprofits serving Allen County.

The campaign’s success also unlocked the full $100,000 in available matching funds from the Patterson Family Foundation. Of that amount, $50,000 was directed to participating nonprofit endowments, while the remaining $50,000 strengthened the organization’s operating endowment.

Several funds saw notable support during the campaign. The Friends of the Allen County Parks and Trails Endowment raised $14,665.63, followed by the Hope Unlimited Endowment Fund at $12,396.25 and the Allen County Hospital Uniting for Excellence Endowment Fund at $12,300.

Donor participation was especially strong for the Iola Public Library Endowment Fund, which received 33 individual gifts. The YCF General Fund followed with 17 gifts, and the Friends of Allen County Parks and Trails Endowment Fund received 13 gifts.

Match Month is about more than short-term fundraising. Each contribution continues working year after year, helping provide stability and opportunity for essential services and programs throughout the county.

“This collective generosity creates an impact that will be felt for generations to come,” noted Stiffler.