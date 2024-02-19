Ashley Clinic comes to Iola

A new Ashley Clinic Iola office aimed at providing both physical and mental health services will bring familiar physicians and staff.

Dr. Tim Spears and others from Iola’s Family Physicians group will staff the new clinic at 401 S. Washington Ave., the site of a former health clinic.

The goal of the new clinic is to provide “whole-person care,” an approach touted by Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center, director Nathan Fawson said. SEKMHC purchased the Chanute-based Ashley Clinic last summer and introduced the integrated care model there in September with positive results.