Ashley Clinic comes to Iola

Ashley Clinic is opening a new clinic in Iola, served by Dr. Tim Spears, along with urologist Dr. Jason Robinson and others from The Family Physicians group. The focus of the new clinic is to provide services for both physical and mental health needs.

By

Local News

February 19, 2024 - 3:07 PM

Dr. Tim Spears, from left, Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center director Nathan Fawson and Ashley Clinic’s Lisa Engleman announce the opening of Ashley Clinic Iola at 401 S. Washington Ave. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

A new Ashley Clinic Iola office aimed at providing both physical and mental health services will bring familiar physicians and staff.

Dr. Tim Spears and others from Iola’s Family Physicians group will staff the new clinic at 401 S. Washington Ave., the site of a former health clinic. 

The goal of the new clinic is to provide “whole-person care,” an approach touted by Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center, director Nathan Fawson said. SEKMHC purchased the Chanute-based Ashley Clinic last summer and introduced the integrated care model there in September with positive results.

