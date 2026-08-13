College discusses money matters

Maintenance and construction needs continue to dominate the conversation when it comes to Allen Community College’s finances.

Trustees were given reams of information Tuesday regarding Allen’s spending plan for the 2026-27 fiscal year.

Included in the budget are allocations for about $11.2 million for such things as tackling deferred maintenance, launching a new Commercial Driver License (CDL) program, a full revamp of the Iola campus’s HVAC piping, and — an unwelcome surprise — nearly $250,000 for new gymnasium bleachers.

Kara Wheeler, Allen’s vice president of finance and operations, spelled out the budget planning, which will rely heavily on Allen’s cash reserves to make up the difference between income and expenses.

“The budget you’re getting ready to review is astronomical,” she warned, because of the added maintenance and construction projects.

But those numbers also are a product of over-budgeting (and hopefully) under-spending, she stressed.

For example, the HVAC piping — converting the campus from a 2-pipe to a more efficient 4-pipe system is pegged at $4 million — although Wheeler is hopeful the price tag will come in under that.

The budget also includes $5 million for a CDL/diesel tech building, although those plans are in flux because Allen did not receive a grant that would have funded much of those costs. (More on that later.)

Other deferred maintenance was projected to cost about $2 million.

TRUSTEES had to grit their teeth in approving an unexpected bill for $245,206 for the ACC gym bleachers.

Trustees had previously approved the bleachers — they were installed shortly after classes dismissed in May — under the assumption endowment funds from the estate of the late Bernie Blevins would cover those costs.

But after meeting privately with endowment director Vince DeGrado for 30 minutes, trustees acknowledged the college did not follow proper procedures in applying for the funds, putting the onus back on Allen.

Trustees voted unanimously to pay the bill.

THE OTHER bit of not-very-good news came when examining the state funding breakdown.

Wheeler noted the college is expected to lose about $250,000 in what are known as Excel funds because business classes are no longer being funded by the state.

And while Allen projects to see a $40,000 increase in CTE (career technology education), Wheeler said Allen stands to lose roughly another $270,000 in general ed funding.