Bet on fun

ACC women’s soccer coach Jeremy McGinnis and wife Jessica take photos with Chiefs Ambassadors, Tim Barnett, left and John Lohmeyer, right, (not pictured is Ted McKnight). Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Allen Community College Endowment celebrated in style with its annual fundraising Scholarship Gala Saturday at the college. The casino-themed event brought the Kansas City Chiefs Ambassadors, who came with a replica 2020 Super Bowl trophy and rings. The college also offered a silent auction and a live auction with sports memorabilia as some of the top items.