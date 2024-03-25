Bet on fun

Allen Community College Endowment celebrated in style with its annual fundraising Scholarship Gala Saturday at the college. The casino-themed event brought the Kansas City Chiefs Ambassadors, who came with a replica 2020 Super Bowl trophy and rings. The college also offered a silent auction and a live auction with sports memorabilia as some of the top items.

Cindy Newland, from left, Cory Gray, Jason Schmidt and Mark Newland play blackjack with dealer Abby Marsh, an Allen Community College student. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Tami Lewis, Stacy Dickerhoof, Tia Harris and Sharla Ports look at auction items. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register