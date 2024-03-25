 | Mon, Mar 25, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Bet on fun

Allen Community College offered a casino-themed fundraising event at its annual Scholarship Gala.

By

Local News

March 25, 2024 - 1:46 PM

ACC women’s soccer coach Jeremy McGinnis and wife Jessica take photos with Chiefs Ambassadors, Tim Barnett, left and John Lohmeyer, right, (not pictured is Ted McKnight). Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Allen Community College Endowment celebrated in style with its annual fundraising Scholarship Gala Saturday at the college. The casino-themed event brought the Kansas City Chiefs Ambassadors, who came with a replica 2020 Super Bowl trophy and rings. The college also offered a silent auction and a live auction with sports memorabilia as some of the top items.

Cindy Newland, from left, Cory Gray, Jason Schmidt and Mark Newland play blackjack with dealer Abby Marsh, an Allen Community College student. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Tami Lewis, Stacy Dickerhoof, Tia Harris and Sharla Ports look at auction items.Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
ACC’s director of development Lauren Maisberger shows off an autographed Alex Gordon bat for the auction. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Related
March 29, 2019
March 19, 2019
April 9, 2018
March 22, 2018
Most Popular