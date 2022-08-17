Calm follows first-day chaos

The first day at a new school was bound to be a little chaotic.

A long line of cars queued up on Kentucky Street, waiting to turn into the driveway at Iola Elementary School between 7:30 and 8 a.m.

At one point, the line to the south got so long it reached U.S. 54, preventing traffic from turning onto Kentucky. Police officers and school staff quickly ushered vehicles through the line, forming two lanes as they reached the front of the school. Staff helped students out of vehicles; any families that wanted to pose for first-day photos were asked to first park in the large parking lot.