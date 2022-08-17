 | Wed, Aug 17, 2022
Calm follows first-day chaos

After a frenetic start to the first day at Iola Elementary School, administrators and staff are eager to see their pick-up and drop-off system run efficiently.

Local News

August 17, 2022 - 3:40 PM

Iola Elementary School Assistant Principal Tiffany Koehn helps students exit vehicles during the morning drop-off on Wednesday. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

The first day at a new school was bound to be a little chaotic.

A long line of cars queued up on Kentucky Street, waiting to turn into the driveway at Iola Elementary School between 7:30 and 8 a.m.

At one point, the line to the south got so long it reached U.S. 54, preventing traffic from turning onto Kentucky. Police officers and school staff quickly ushered vehicles through the line, forming two lanes as they reached the front of the school. Staff helped students out of vehicles; any families that wanted to pose for first-day photos were asked to first park in the large parking lot. 

