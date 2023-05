CHANUTE — Chanute city commissioners are debating what to do about a quarter-cent sales tax set to expire next year.

At their May 8 meeting, commissioners discussed their options if they want to extend the tax beyond March 2024, the Chanute Tribune reported.

Voters approved the sales tax in 2018 to fund the Chanute Regional Development Authority and repair and maintenance of city properties, the newspaper reported. The tax has generated about $2.2 million since then.