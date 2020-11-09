Menu Search Log in

Police report – November 11, 2020

November 9, 2020 - 9:32 AM

Arrest reported

Iola police officers arrested Jason Poffenbarger, 44, Iola, for suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia Thursday after officers were called to an incident in the 700 block of North Jefferson Avenue.

Theft alleged

