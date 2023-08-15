 | Tue, Aug 15, 2023
City, dealership talk infrastructure costs

Iola City Council members agreed to provide some assistance to PrairieLand Partners to aid the John Deere dealership's efforts to build a new plant at the northeast edge of town.

August 15, 2023 - 3:11 PM

Architect John Davidson speaks to Iola City Council members Monday about a planned construction project for PrairieLand Partners on land recently annexed at the northeast edge of the city. Behind him, at right, is PrairieLand marketing and facilities manager Drue Durst. Also listening, at left, is Assistant Iola City Administrator Corey Schinstock. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

By a vote of 4-3, Iola City Council agreed Monday to help extend water to the property boundary of where PrairieLand Partners plans to build a new facility. The 25-acre site is part of an 105-acre parcel recently annexed by the city that lies at the northwest corner of U.S. 169 and Oregon Road.

Carl Slaugh, Joel Wicoff, Nich Lohman and Joelle Shallah were in favor, while Mark Peters, Josiah D’Albini and Nickolas Kinder dissented. Council member Kim Peterson was absent. 

PrairieLand will be responsible for more than $41,000 of an estimated $69,500 bill to expand water access. The City of Iola committed to providing the equipment and labor necessary for the expansion, as well as obtaining water service rights to the new development, while PrairieLand will pay for all project materials.

