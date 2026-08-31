Colony Day celebration a ‘journey’ to fun

COLONY — All signs point to fun for Saturday’s annual Colony Day celebration.

Festival-goers will get to relish the “Joy in the Journey” — this year’s theme — with a packed schedule, starting bright and early with an 8:30 a.m. fun run/walk. (Registration begins at 8.)

Vendors open their stands at 9 a.m, before a kids tractor pull begins at 11.

Police Chief Angela Gardner will serve as the grand marshal for the 1 p.m. parade, along with honorary grand marshal Donna Westerman. Lineup starts at noon; judging begins at 12:30.

The action hits…