Nutrition on the Square opens

Iolans can once again get their fix of protein shakes, energy teas and protein iced coffee.

Nutrition on the Square, an offshoot of The Daily Grind in Chanute, opened its doors at 7 E. Madison on Aug. 24.

The response has been encouraging already, reports owner Jamie Fail, who has owned the Daily Grind for the past 11 years.

“We’d been wanting to open another store,” Fail said, noting many of her clients at Chanute came from Iola, Humboldt and other nearby communities. “Now, they get to come here, too.”

Nutrition on the Square fills the void left when Misti Kendrick closed The Protein Place at the end of July.

In fact, Kendrick reached out to Fail about taking over earlier this summer.

“It happened pretty quickly,” Fail said. “She called me on a Friday, and by the end of the conversation, a deal had been reached.”

Nutrition on the Square offers many of the same products as The Protein Place, “and maybe a few new ones,” Fail said.

The store carries a full line of Herbalife teas, coffees and shakes.

And there’s plenty to pick from.

Fail offers more than 40 varieties of protein shakes, catering to all tastes, whether fruity, chocolaty or other sweet treats.

She has 50 different recipes for her energy teas as well, and 11 iced coffee varieties.

“We come up with our own flavors,” Fail said. “We try to put a new flavor out each month.”

Fail has her favorites. “Anything with blackberries,” she said.

Fail took over The Daily Grind in Chanute in 2015, which was part of Inertia Health and Fitness, a fitness center on South Santa Fe Street, complete with a fully equipped gymnasium, boutique and tanning center.

“We have a little bit of everything there,” she said.