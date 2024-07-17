Commission candidate Nickolas Kinder: Ready to push toward the future

As the race for the open commission seat in Allen County gets underway, candidate Nickolas Kinder hopes to leverage “resources that are currently available” to tackle some of the county’s most pressing issues.

Kinder takes on Republican candidate John Brokcer for Commissioner District 3 in the Aug. 6 primary. The winner of that race will face Independent Jon Wells in November.

Kinder, a 34-year-old Garnett native who has called Iola home for the past nine years, brings both a personal and professional connection to the area. He earned his degree in political science from Fort Hays State University after attending Allen Community College, and currently works in cellular sales for Verizon, serving clients in both Ottawa and Iola. He is also married to Chelsea Kinder Ives.

His candidacy is fueled by a deep-seated commitment to improving the community he has grown to love. Having previously served a term on the Iola City Council, Kinder found the role both enjoyable and eye-opening. “It was a lot of fun being involved in the community,” he reflects. His experience on the city council revealed to him the potential for greater collaboration between city and county governments, a collaboration he feels is crucial for Allen County’s progress. “It felt like the county and city were in competition with one another. I don’t see that as a necessary evil. In order for Allen County to move forward, we need to come together.”

Kinder’s campaign is built around several key priorities, each rooted in his belief that the county must first utilize existing resources effectively before seeking more. His primary goals include expanding access to affordable internet, modernizing county communications, fostering economic development, and addressing the challenges of housing costs and availability.

One of Kinder’s standout proposals is a plan to improve internet accessibility across Allen County. “In some of our communities, we have folks who have accessibility issues or they can’t afford it,” Kinder explains. He views the internet as a critical tool for social and economic mobility, and he aims to address the current disparities. “Until we embrace that as a community and we get access in our smaller communities to those who most need it, we’re going to be trailing behind.” He acknowledges that this will be a challenging endeavor, requiring partnerships with private entities to expand fiber networks and increase antenna ranges.

ANOTHER immediate goal for Kinder is to overhaul the county’s website. “We need to move into the modern age,” he says, emphasizing that the current site lacks direction and functionality. He proposes the creation of an IT and social media management position to enhance the county’s online presence and accessibility. “I really feel like that is a direction that would be beneficial to the county and a step towards economic development,” he asserts.

Kinder also seeks to address what he sees as a shortfall in the county’s investment in economic development. Reflecting on his time on the city council, he recalls efforts to partner with Thrive for economic growth that fell short due to insufficient county support. “Instead of the county coming to the table and investing into it as well, I feel like they fell short,” he says. If elected, he plans to champion a renewed focus on economic development, advocating for more substantial county investments to create higher-paying jobs and foster community growth.

Housing affordability is another critical issue on Kinder’s agenda. He is concerned about the rising property taxes and the imbalance between housing demand and supply. “Property taxes have gone through the roof because there is a huge demand for housing, but not a good supply,” he explains. He says he is determined to explore potential incentives for home growth and innovative solutions to meet the housing needs of the community.

Ultimately, Kinder’s vision for Allen County is one of unity and progress. “What I will bring to the role of commissioner is a fresh perspective,” he says. He notes that he is committed to honoring the county’s traditions while also clearing a path for future advancements.