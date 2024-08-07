Brocker advances in county commission race

John Brocker was happy to win the Republican nomination against Nickolas Kinder for Allen County Commissioner, but said he wasn’t surprised.

“I had anticipated this outcome,” he said. “The work I’ve been doing for this campaign has really been for the election in November.”

Brocker will go up against Independent candidate Jon Wells in the general election.

In preparation for the November showdown between the two candidates, he has been knocking on doors and talking with community members.

“I’ve been speaking with both Republicans and Independents ahead of the election,” he said.

Brocker said he hopes this will give him an edge with voters and plans on incorporating more ideas in his campaigning leading up to the election.