County approves new voting machines

Voters in this November’s election may notice a change in how they vote — and it’s not just because of new names on the ballot.

County commissioners approved Tuesday to spend just over $114,000 to buy 22 new ExpressVote machines. The newer models will replace all voting machines currently in use at the county’s four polling places.

The devices “are the machines that you vote the ballot on,” clarified County Clerk Shannon Patterson. “They do not store any information and do not tally any votes. They are strictly printers.”

Voters will still be able to cast a traditional paper ballot.

Per state law, voting devices cannot connect to the internet. All ExpressVote machines generate a detailed audit log, which time-stamps every single action and event. It provides a paper vote record for every voter.

ExpressVote devices are ADA-accessible, support over 30 languages, and include zoom functionality. The machines can distinguish if a ballot has a write-in candidate, but they can’t read the names.

The new machines also satisfy the latest voting system guidelines, which ensures they’ll comply with state election laws.

Eight machines each will be sent to Iola and Humboldt, four will be sent to Gas, and two will go to Moran.

Patterson estimates about 70% of all ballots are now done so via machine. “Our equipment is very secure,” she told the Register. “None of our equipment can be connected to the internet, and it’s not hooked to anything.”

Patterson was able to negotiate a deal for the county. Despite recent price increases, the company agreed to honor an April price if the county purchases all 22 machines.

Commissioners agreed the savings were worth it. To pay for the machines, $70,000 will come from the county’s election fund. Just over $44,000 will come from the Prairie Queen Wind Farm fund, which Patterson said she will reimburse after the first of the year.

The price tag includes training for Patterson and her staff, who will then train poll workers later this fall. Travis Baughn, assistant chief for the Allen County Rural Volunteer Fire Dept., talks burn bans with the county commission Tuesday morning. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

COMMISSIONERS spoke extensively with Travis Baughn, the assistant chief for the Allen County Rural Volunteer Fire Department. Baughn sought clarification on when and how burn bans can be established. Baughn, who mentioned a desire for improved communication with the commission, wanted to make sure burn bans could be established outside of commission meetings.

“We were all under the understanding that they can only be established on a Tuesday,” said Vaughn.

“To take action, you’re right,” said Commissioner Jerry Daniels, “But on an emergency basis, that’s why we have a chairman.”

Daniels said that outside of county commission meetings, the commission chairman, currently David Lee, can be reached to establish a burn ban.