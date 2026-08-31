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County enacts burn ban

An ongoing spell of hot, dry weather prompted county officials to enact a 48-hour burn ban in Allen County. The ban will be reassessed when it expires Wednesday afternoon.

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Local News

August 31, 2026 - 3:26 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

Allen Countians are prohibited from any kind of outdoor burning through  1 p.m. Wednesday.

The48-hour burn ban was announced early Monday afternoon, due to excessive hot, dry and windy conditions.

The ban includes any kind of controlled burning of grass, brush, weeds, trees, trash or debris, as well as campfires and fireworks.

Violations are considered misdemeanor crimes.

Monday’s announcement came as crews were battling a large grass fire near 4800 Street and Missouri Road Monday afternoon. 

The issue will be reassessed when the…

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