County enacts burn ban

Allen Countians are prohibited from any kind of outdoor burning through 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The48-hour burn ban was announced early Monday afternoon, due to excessive hot, dry and windy conditions.

The ban includes any kind of controlled burning of grass, brush, weeds, trees, trash or debris, as well as campfires and fireworks.

Violations are considered misdemeanor crimes.

Monday’s announcement came as crews were battling a large grass fire near 4800 Street and Missouri Road Monday afternoon.

The issue will be reassessed when the…