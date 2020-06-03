‘Diaper Fairy’ adventures continue

Good Samaritans come in all ages these days.
Take Marccus Whitcomb, a second-grader at Jefferson Elementary School.
With school out of session early because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Whitcomb filled most of his spare time partaking in an “Adventure Ted” challenge.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives