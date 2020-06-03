Menu Search Log in

‘Diaper Fairy’ adventures continue

Iolan Marccus Whitcomb, who turns 8 next week, is wrapping up plenty of charitable giving in his final days as a 7-year-old. Whitcomb delivers packages of diapers with prize money he received through an "Adventure Ted" campaign.

By

Local News

June 3, 2020 - 10:42 AM

Marccus Whitcomb shows the “Diaper Fairy” gifts he delivers as part of his “Adventure Ted” challenge. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Good Samaritans come in all ages these days.

Take Marccus Whitcomb, a second-grader at Jefferson Elementary School.

With school out of session early because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Whitcomb filled most of his spare time partaking in an “Adventure Ted” challenge.

