Humboldt Middle School rolls past Fredonia

FREDONIA — Humboldt Middle School made quick work of its Fredonia hosts Thursday as the Cub football squad rolled to a 38-0 victory.

The Cubs struck early, scoring on a 70-yard touchdown pass from Mason Miller to Breckenridge Gunther. Waylon Johnson made it 16-0 in the second quarter on a 1-yard run.

Miller connected with Owen Works on a 5-yard score in the third quarter before Bentley Kolb ran a 40-yard interception return to the end zone. Mason Gunderman capped the scoring in the fourth quarter on a 33-yard run.

Envy Oberbeck led a dominating defensive effort with eight tackles for loss. Tucker Wrestler (two tackles for loss and a sack) and Miller (one sack) also had a hand in the shutout.

Gunderman added a 28-yard touchdown pass in a “fifth-quarter scrimmage.” Head coach Matt Jennings also noted the defensive tackling by Marccus Whitcomb and interceptions by Gundermand and Jase Russell in the scrimmage.

Humboldt travels to Erie next week to take on Galesburg.