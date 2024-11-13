Youngsters hit mats at IMS Invitational

Throngs of wrestlers descended upon Iola Tuesday for the annual Iola Middle School Invitational, where locals raked in medals aplenty.

Leading the way for Iola were Kamdon Barnett, who won the 97-101 pound group; Milo Franklin, who prevailed in 113-119 pounds, and Parker Pfaff, unbeaten in 135-141 pounds. The trio went a combined 9-0 on the day, winning all nine via pins.

Humboldt’s wrestlers also had a banner day.

Marccus Whitcomb was tops at 94-95 pounds; Breckin Guenther at 104-107 pounds, Mason Gunderman at 119-123 pounds, and Envy Oberbeck, first at 123-127 pounds.

Humboldt’s girls also racked up four first-place finishes. Mylan Sterling prevailed at 84-101 pounds; Hadlee Allen took home nothing but victories at 106-112 pounds, Tinley Ermel was unmatched at 114-121 pounds, and Brylee Napier topped the 133-143 pound group.

BOTH teams, who had also wrestled Monday, will continue their frenetic schedule, with Thursday tournaments as well. Iola will travel to Burlington for the Pioneer League Meet, while Humboldt will venture to Cherryvale.

Full local results follow.

Iola Middle School’s Evan Boeken, left, wrestles at the IMS Invitational Tuesday. Photo by Richard Luken

Iola Middle School Invitational

Iola

Treyvion Rhoads, fourth at 94-95 pounds

Tyler Blanscet, Prairie View, def. Rhoads, fall 1:26

Marccus Whitcomb, Humboldt, def. Rhoads, fall :55

Kyson Kellogg, Chanute, def. Rhoads, fall :18

Kamdon Barnett, first at 97-101 pounds

— Barnett def. Hudson Barrett, Prairie View, fall