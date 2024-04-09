District recognizes new ‘holiday’

Iola school board members are so confident the Kansas Chiefs will win a third consecutive Super Bowl, they’re already planning to give everyone the next day off.

OK, so the Chiefs may not win every championship, Superintendent Stacey Fager acknowledged. But the Super Bowl has become a de facto American holiday. It’s easily more popular than, say, President’s Day.

So the board agreed to do a switcheroo. Instead of having President’s Day off on Feb. 17, 2025, Iola teachers, staff and students will get the day off a week earlier, on Feb. 10, the Monday after the Super Bowl.