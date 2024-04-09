 | Tue, Apr 09, 2024
District recognizes new ‘holiday’

Instead of President's Day, the Iola school district will take the day off for the Monday after the Super Bowl. Many teachers used vacation or personal time to take the day off in the past.

April 9, 2024 - 2:19 PM

Jennifer Taylor, president of USD 257 Board of Trustees, listens to a presentation at Monday’s meeting. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Iola school board members are so confident the Kansas Chiefs will win a third consecutive Super Bowl, they’re already planning to give everyone the next day off.

OK, so the Chiefs may not win every championship, Superintendent Stacey Fager acknowledged. But the Super Bowl has become a de facto American holiday. It’s easily more popular than, say, President’s Day.

So the board agreed to do a switcheroo. Instead of having President’s Day off on Feb. 17, 2025, Iola teachers, staff and students will get the day off a week earlier, on Feb. 10, the Monday after the Super Bowl.

