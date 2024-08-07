Election recap: Just 22% of voters turn out for primary

Anthony Maness defeated Sheriff Bryan Murphy with nearly 55% of the votes in Tuesday’s Republican primary, while John Brocker advanced to the general election as the Republican candidate for County Commission District No. 3.

With no Democrat or Independent challenger for sheriff — and unless someone launches a successful write-in campaign — Maness is expected to win the seat in November and will take over the office in January.

Maness had 937 votes to Murphy’s 778.

Brocker will face Independent Jon Wells in the Nov. 5 election to decide who will take the commission seat. Current commissioner Bruce Symes chose not to run for reelection. The district covers most of Iola.

Brocker had 346 votes over challenger Nickolas Kinder’s 139.

The sheriff’s race and commission seat were the only contested local races, but Tuesday’s results also bring one other change in leadership at the county level. Brandon Cameron is likely to take the county attorney’s seat in January, after Jerry Hathaway chose not to run for reelection. Cameron is an assistant county attorney and ran unopposed as a Republican. He won’t face a challenger in November.

A total of 1,964 registered Allen County voters cast a ballot Tuesday. Most (1,729) were Republicans. Turnout was 22% percent, with a total of 8,077 registered voters.

Allen County Clerk Shannon Patterson said turnout appeared to be lower than previous primary elections, but noted the 2020 primary also included a question about a hospital sales tax that likely drove more voters (35%) to the polls. She anticipates turnout will be much higher in November, as it includes a presidential election between Vice President Kamala Harris, Democrat, and former President Donald Trump, Republican.

VOTERS also selected state and federal candidates to advance to the general election.

In the Kansas Senate, incumbent Sen. Caryn Tyson, of Parker, cruised to victory over challenger Stetson Kern in the 12th District Republican primary. Tyson won 64.24% (1,078 votes) in Allen County to Kern’s 600. State results show Tyson won 69% of the vote at the district level. No Democrat has filed for the general election, so it’s likely Tyson will keep her seat.

The competitive Republican field for the 2nd Congressional District saw Derek Schmidt chosen over four other candidates. Schmidt is a former Kansas attorney general and a longtime state senator who represented Allen County. He won 62.4% (1,054) of Allen County’s votes and 53% (34,452) districtwide. Challengers were Shawn Tiffany (20% districtwide), Jeff Kahrs (18%), Chad Young (5%) and Michael Ogle (4%).

The race was much closer on the Democratic side of the ticket. Nancy Boyda squeaked out a victory with 52% (13,155) districtwide over Matt Kleinmann, 48% (12,338). Boyda was stronger in Allen County, taking 58% of the Democratic Party’s vote.

Schmidt and Boyda will face off in November.

Also at the state level, Rep. Fred Gardner, R-Garnett, ran uncontested and will advance to the November ballot, where he also is uncontested and expected to keep his seat.

INCUMBENT county office holders who were not challenged and will advance to the general election include: