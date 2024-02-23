 | Fri, Feb 23, 2024
FFA: Discovering a new path

Iola High School senior Jaydon Morrison accidentally was enrolled in an agri-science class as a freshman. He stayed and discovered a passion for FFA.





February 23, 2024 - 3:58 PM

Jaydon Morrison, Iola High School FFA Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Call it a “happy accident.”

Jaydon Morrison discovered FFA thanks to a scheduling error. He unintentionally found himself taking an agri-science class when he first entered Iola High School as a freshman. He sat in the classroom, intending to switch to a different class, then discovered how much fun it was and decided to stay.

Now, as a senior and the chapter’s vice president, he’s grateful for the unexpected turn of events. It might even lead him to become an agriculture or animal science teacher.

