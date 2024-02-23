FFA: Discovering a new path

Call it a “happy accident.”

Jaydon Morrison discovered FFA thanks to a scheduling error. He unintentionally found himself taking an agri-science class when he first entered Iola High School as a freshman. He sat in the classroom, intending to switch to a different class, then discovered how much fun it was and decided to stay.

Now, as a senior and the chapter’s vice president, he’s grateful for the unexpected turn of events. It might even lead him to become an agriculture or animal science teacher.