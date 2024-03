CHANUTE — An early morning fire gutted a Chanute apartment complex Thursday.

Injuries were reported in addition to the fact its occupants were displaced with little to take with them.

The Chanute Fire Department in a Facebook post said the first fire alarm sounded at 1:22 a.m. Thursday at the Cornerstone Apartment Cmplex, 1610 W. Fourth St.

The west side apartment units were fully engulfed in flames with fire coming through the roof when firefighters arrived.