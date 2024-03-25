Flames silenced alarm system in Chanute apartment fire

CHANUTE — A second person has died from the Thursday, March 21, fire that destroyed Cornerstone Apartments in Chanute.

Kalyn Jones, age 22, was found deceased at the scene and Jolavon Haymaker, age 90, passed away Saturday, March 23, with severe injuries after being airlifted with severe injuries to K.U. Medical Center in Kansas City, according to the Kansas Fire Marshal.

When rescue workers appeared at the scene at 1.22 a.m., they found the south half of the three-story, 24-unit apartment complex fully engulfed in flames and “residents were jumping from windows to escape,” the report stated.