Flames silenced alarm system in Chanute apartment fire

Second fatality is 90-year-old woman. State Fire Marshal deems the fire accidental

March 25, 2024 - 4:31 PM

A second fatality has been reported from Thursday's devastating fire at Chanute's Cornerstone Apartments. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

CHANUTE — A second person has died from the Thursday, March 21, fire that destroyed Cornerstone Apartments in Chanute.

Kalyn Jones, age 22, was found deceased at the scene and Jolavon Haymaker, age 90, passed away Saturday, March 23, with severe injuries after being airlifted with severe injuries to K.U. Medical Center in Kansas City, according to the Kansas Fire Marshal. 

When rescue workers appeared at the scene at 1.22 a.m., they found the south half of the three-story, 24-unit apartment complex fully engulfed in flames and “residents were jumping from windows to escape,” the report stated. 

