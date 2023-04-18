Weather will postpone SAFE BASE dinner

Many of the activities need to take place outside for the Title Family Night/SAFE BASE event at Iola Elementary School. It will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with a racing theme.

About six race cars with their drivers will be available for students, their families, and community members to meet and ask questions, along with vintage cars to view. Students can try the Kansas Highway Patrol’s simulator of a low impact crash or participate in activities planned by the Iola Police Department. Each student will receive a free book and car related items. Students will be able to make their own driver’s license, build their own race car and many other fun activities. There will also be a free dinner.

The community is welcome.