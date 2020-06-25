Geared up to listen

Jonathon Goering has just joined the team at Thrive Allen County as their new economic development manager.

The Register sat down with him during his second day on the job to see how things were going so far during his transition to living and working in Iola, and to get a sense for his economic development vision for Allen County.

Goering has been living in Wichita the past 17 years, but was born and raised on a farm in McPherson County, near the town of Inman.