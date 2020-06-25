Menu Search Log in

Geared up to listen

Jonathon Goering, economic development manager for Thrive Allen County, hopes to bring a vision of sustained growth and stability to local businesses. Georing serves as chief economic development agent for Iola, Allen County and Iola Industries.

By

Local News

June 25, 2020 - 10:17 AM

Thrive Allen County’s new economic development manager, Jonathon Goering, takes a moment to enjoy the downtown Iola fountain and pocket park. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Jonathon Goering has just joined the team at Thrive Allen County as their new economic development manager.

The Register sat down with him during his second day on the job to see how things were going so far during his transition to living and working in Iola, and to get a sense for his economic development vision for Allen County.

Goering has been living in Wichita the past 17 years, but was born and raised on a farm in McPherson County, near the town of Inman. 

Related
May 29, 2020
May 27, 2020
March 6, 2020
March 3, 2020
Trending