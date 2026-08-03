Gump’s gushers

Humboldt’s annual Water Wars celebration once again filled the downtown streets with swashbuckling fun.
Among the highlights, Chris and Elizabeth Wehlage portrayed Forrest Gump and Lieutenant Dan as they doused onlookers with water from their float, dubbed “Jenny 3” a mock shrimp, boat during the parade. Other highlights included a giant slip-n-slide.
The annual celebration is presented by A Bolder Humboldt.
Lieutenant Dan (Elizabeth Wehlage) hoses down onlookers alongside a giant shrimp during Saturday morning’s Water Wars parade.
Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register
The giant slip-n-slide was a favorite attraction at Humboldt’s Water Wars event Saturday.
Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register
The giant slip-n-slide was a favorite attraction at Humboldt’s Water Wars event Saturday.
Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register
The giant slip-n-slide was a favorite attraction at Humboldt’s Water Wars event Saturday.
Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register