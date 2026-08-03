Gump’s gushers

Humboldt’s annual Water Wars celebration once again filled the downtown streets with swashbuckling fun.

Among the highlights, Chris and Elizabeth Wehlage portrayed Forrest Gump and Lieutenant Dan as they doused onlookers with water from their float, dubbed “Jenny 3” a mock shrimp, boat during the parade. Other highlights included a giant slip-n-slide.

The annual celebration is presented by A Bolder Humboldt.