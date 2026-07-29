Water Wars returns Saturday

HUMBOLDT — Family-friendly fun will take over Humboldt’s downtown square Saturday with the annual Water Wars from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hosted by A Bolder Humboldt, the event will feature a variety of activities designed to help residents have fun while cooling off.

The action begins with a Water Wars Parade at 11 a.m. Parade floats sport participants who not only douse each other but also parade-viewers. So if you’re not willing to get soaked, bring a raincoat.

Festivities continue at 11:30 a.m. with attractions that include Foam on the Range, slip-and-slides, water balloon launchers, a feed the shark fish toss, polar plunge tanks, a kiddie splash pad, bubbletopia, water dodge-balloons and inflatables.

Food trucks also will be on site throughout the event.

A watermelon-eating contest is at 12:45 p.m., followed by a community watermelon feed.

Adults can visit the 21-and-over “Life Is Fine Plaza,” where frozen cocktails and cold beer will be available.

Water Wars is open to the public and offers activities for children, families and adults, making it one of Humboldt’s signature summertime celebrations.