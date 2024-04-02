Humboldt residents ready to say ‘yes’

HUMBOLDT — Lisse Regehr, Thrive Allen County’s CEO, calls Humboldt a “yes” city.

Its residents are committed to getting things done. Have an idea? The answer is yes. When Humboldt’s residents see a problem, they solve it, Regehr and residents noted.

Take the issue of child care. At a previous Community Conversation, residents identified affordable child care as a top issue. Now, thanks to grants and a dedicated focus by businesses such as The Growing Place and the school district, dozens of new child care openings are in the works.

Last year, they wanted to address mental health and youth engagement. Ashley Clinic is working with the school district to build a new community care center, thanks to a grant. Thrive interns recently met with high school students to talk about their concerns and improvements they want to see.