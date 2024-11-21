Humboldt schools near finishing line for bond project

HUMBOLDT — The final phase of construction at Humboldt schools is nearing the finish line.

Superintendent Amber Wheeler gave USD 258 board members a tour before the start of their meeting Nov. 11. Wheeler said she expects the elementary school’s cafeteria to be ready by the start of the year. Tables still need to be installed, for which the board approved $55,000.

The upgrades are part of the $17.5 million bond issue approved by voters in 2022.

Crews expect to have enough of the high school entrance and office project completed to install the new elevator before spring break. Wheeler said the elevator “is a big piece, and how fast it goes in will determine when we can start using that area.” Only a few companies install such elevators, Wheeler said.

Wheeler said the projects that opened this fall seem to be working well, with only a few hiccups. Having new classrooms allowed the district to expand its preschool program. Last year, the district had 28 preschool students. This year, they nearly doubled to 56.

A playground for preschool students will be installed on the north side near the new addition by spring. Construction continues on a new addition at Humboldt Elementary School. This section will be a new cafeteria and offices. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Overall, the bond project’s updates and renovations included replacing heating and cooling systems at the elementary and middle schools, new fire alarm systems throughout, creating a new drop-off lane at the elementary school, replacing the roof at the elementary school and replacing windows in all three schools.

GROUND WORK also continues at the site of a new community care center, a partnership between the district, Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center and Allen Community College, at the sports complex.

The Cubs Community Care Center is made possible by a $5 million grant and, according to its terms, must be completed by September 2025. To meet that deadline, the district will install a prefabricated building of about 11,400 square feet. Wheeler expects it to be delivered as early as mid-January. Interior construction will begin once it’s in place.

But first, the district must prepare the site. That work requires the installation of gas lines and leveling dirt. The building will match other facilities at the sports complex.

The project has four components: health care, child care, education and workforce development.

The childcare piece will help the school district retain and recruit employees, Wheeler said. She hopes to get a preliminary count of which teachers may need child care. They’ll be given priority. After that, other staff at the district will have an opportunity to claim a spot. If any spots are left, they’ll be open to the community.

The center will offer six slots for infants, which tend to be the most difficult to find because of regulations regarding the ratio of teachers to infants.

Once the center opens, Wheeler anticipates Humboldt will be one of the few communities in Kansas that can meet the need for quality child care. In addition to the district’s project, the Growing Place also is expanding.

IN OTHER news from the Nov. 11 meeting, the board heard from students who requested the district offer menstruation products in the restrooms. The board will discuss the request at the Dec. 9 meeting.