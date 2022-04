HUMBOLDT — Amber Wheeler wishes the upcoming school bond issue for $17.45 million included more bright, shiny objects and bells and whistles.

“New roofs, fire alarm systems and HVAC systems aren’t very exciting,” she admitted. “But they are what will take our schools into the future.”

Wheeler is superintendent of schools for USD 258. When she began the job last July, it was with the knowledge the special election would be a priority.