 | Thu, Nov 10, 2022
‘I wouldn’t trade it for anything’

LaHarpe Navy veteran Don Gay served his country for 20 years across the globe. He reflects on what service meant to him.

November 10, 2022 - 1:12 PM

Don Gay, LaHarpe, spent 20 years in the Navy. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Don Gay’s 20-year stint in the U.S. Navy — spanning from the Vietnam Era to Desert Storm — took him to all four corners of the globe, and then some.

He’s lived in northern Iceland, where snow was so deep you had to tunnel through it to get from one building to another. He later spent time on Diego Garcia, an island in the middle of the Indian Ocean so small, you could easily walk from one end to the other within an hour or two.

“I wouldn’t trade my 20 years for anything,” Gay said this week, at his home in LaHarpe.

