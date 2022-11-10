‘I wouldn’t trade it for anything’

Don Gay’s 20-year stint in the U.S. Navy — spanning from the Vietnam Era to Desert Storm — took him to all four corners of the globe, and then some.

He’s lived in northern Iceland, where snow was so deep you had to tunnel through it to get from one building to another. He later spent time on Diego Garcia, an island in the middle of the Indian Ocean so small, you could easily walk from one end to the other within an hour or two.

“I wouldn’t trade my 20 years for anything,” Gay said this week, at his home in LaHarpe.